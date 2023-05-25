NewsVideos
videoDetails

New Parliament Building Row: Case of new parliament reached Supreme Court, lawyer Jaya Sukin filed petition

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 05:01 PM IST
The new Parliament House is about to be inaugurated. Politics is hot about this. 20 opposition parties have announced that they will boycott it. Now this matter has reached the Supreme Court.

All Videos

Imran Khan News: PTI may be banned, Pakistan's Defense Minister gave this big hint on Imran Khan!
3:3
Imran Khan News: PTI may be banned, Pakistan's Defense Minister gave this big hint on Imran Khan!
What will happen in the case of the new parliament in Supreme Court। OPPOSITION PROTEST
5:39
What will happen in the case of the new parliament in Supreme Court। OPPOSITION PROTEST
Who is Khadija Shah, at whose behest 'Jinnah House' was burnt!
11:8
Who is Khadija Shah, at whose behest 'Jinnah House' was burnt!
Kejriwal attacks the Modi government on the inauguration of the new parliament
7:3
Kejriwal attacks the Modi government on the inauguration of the new parliament
JDU National President Lalan Singh's big statement, said - there will be another work in the new Parliament House
0:43
JDU National President Lalan Singh's big statement, said - there will be another work in the new Parliament House

Trending Videos

3:3
Imran Khan News: PTI may be banned, Pakistan's Defense Minister gave this big hint on Imran Khan!
5:39
What will happen in the case of the new parliament in Supreme Court। OPPOSITION PROTEST
11:8
Who is Khadija Shah, at whose behest 'Jinnah House' was burnt!
7:3
Kejriwal attacks the Modi government on the inauguration of the new parliament
0:43
JDU National President Lalan Singh's big statement, said - there will be another work in the new Parliament House
new parliament controversy,new parliament building boycott,new parliament building inauguration date,new parliament building india inauguration,RJD,CPI,new parliament building india inauguration date,NCP,DMK,new parliament building india,Arvind Kejriwal,AAP,new Parliament building,new parliament building inauguration boycott,new Parliament building news,PM Modi,pm modi new parliament building,