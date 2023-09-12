trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661333
New Parliament Update: First meeting in the new Parliament House on Ganesh Chaturthi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
Inauguration of the new building will be on Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on September 19, according to government insiders. On the first day of the special session, both Houses are likely to deliberate on the role and significance of the old Parliament building, before and after Independence of the country.
