New Parliament Update: 'Saints' of Shaiv ​​Math arrives in Delhi from Chennai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 27, 2023, 05:43 PM IST
Tomorrow India is going to get a new Parliament House. Sengol has an important importance in Sanatan culture. Due to which the 'saints' of Shaiv ​​Math have now arrived in Delhi from Chennai. Sengol will be handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow.

