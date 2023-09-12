trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661340
New Sansad Dress Code: Lotus and khaki are also included in the new changes in the Parliament uniform.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Lotus and Khaki among new changes in Parliament uniform. According to a report in the Times of India, the cream-coloured jackets of male employees of the Parliament House will wear pink lotus printed on them. The trousers will be khaki.
