New video of attack on Hindus surface from Bangladesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 30, 2024, 05:08 PM IST

Bangladeshi Hindus Attacked New Video: A new video of attack on Hindus has surfaced. The fundamentalists have once again threatened the Hindus. The fundamentalists in Bangladesh have intensified the oppression of Hindus. In Patharghatta area, Hindus were threatened with beheading with swords in their hands. A Hindu temple was attacked in Chittagong.