New Year 2023: Celebrations around the world, skies lit up with grand fireworks

| Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 07:45 PM IST

Countries around the world celebrated New Year with enticing fireworks. Skies lit up with fireworks, party goers across major cities around the world welcomed 2023 with cheers and enthusiasm. Mesmerizing fireworks and light show enthralled citizens across nations. Cities hosted public fire work gathering without COVID restrictions. From New York to Dubai New Year was celebrated. Taipei 101 in Taiwan, Burj Khalifa of UAE, Arc de Triomphe of Paris were lit with light show. Lighting across Berlin City and Times Square of Ney York were also lit with light show.