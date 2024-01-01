trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704946
New Year 2024: Night Skies Across UAE Lit Up As People Gathered At Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 03:05 PM IST
The night skies across the UAE were lit up on Sunday (31 December) as people gathered at Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa to celebrate the beginning of 2024. The region’s tourism hub celebrated the New Year with a laser show and fireworks display at the world’s tallest building in the heart of Dubai.

