News 100: Watch Top 100 News of the Day

|Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 07:38 AM IST
News 100: After the violence in Haldwani, the police has started searching for all the accused. The footage of those committing violence is being collected, the entire area has been divided into 5 zones. 7 magistrates have been deployed, police have arrested a total of 9 people. It is being said that security arrangements have been tightened in Haldwani.

