trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722525
NewsVideos
videoDetails

News 20: Gulzar, Sanskrit scholar Rambhadracharya selected for 58th Jnanpith Award

|Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Follow Us
News 20: Renowned poet and lyricist Gulzar, along with Sanskrit scholar Rambhadracharya, has been selected for the prestigious 58th Jnanpith Award. This esteemed literary award recognizes their outstanding contributions to the field of literature and marks their significant impact on the cultural landscape.

All Videos

Kamal Nath Joining BJP Update: 'Coward, Corrupt Don't Form Party', says Sanjay Raut
Play Icon04:35
Kamal Nath Joining BJP Update: 'Coward, Corrupt Don't Form Party', says Sanjay Raut
Jharkhand Political Crisis Update: 12 Congress MLAs ‘unhappy’ with Champai Government
Play Icon03:04
Jharkhand Political Crisis Update: 12 Congress MLAs ‘unhappy’ with Champai Government
Congress claims camera not allowed to accompany Rahul Gandhi Vishwanath temple visit
Play Icon01:50
Congress claims camera not allowed to accompany Rahul Gandhi Vishwanath temple visit
Hit And Run Case: Horrific collision between Car and Bike in Noida
Play Icon01:32
Hit And Run Case: Horrific collision between Car and Bike in Noida
News 100: Watch what's farmer's plan on 21st February?
Play Icon08:44
News 100: Watch what's farmer's plan on 21st February?

Trending Videos

Kamal Nath Joining BJP Update: 'Coward, Corrupt Don't Form Party', says Sanjay Raut
play icon4:35
Kamal Nath Joining BJP Update: 'Coward, Corrupt Don't Form Party', says Sanjay Raut
Jharkhand Political Crisis Update: 12 Congress MLAs ‘unhappy’ with Champai Government
play icon3:4
Jharkhand Political Crisis Update: 12 Congress MLAs ‘unhappy’ with Champai Government
Congress claims camera not allowed to accompany Rahul Gandhi Vishwanath temple visit
play icon1:50
Congress claims camera not allowed to accompany Rahul Gandhi Vishwanath temple visit
Hit And Run Case: Horrific collision between Car and Bike in Noida
play icon1:32
Hit And Run Case: Horrific collision between Car and Bike in Noida
News 100: Watch what's farmer's plan on 21st February?
play icon8:44
News 100: Watch what's farmer's plan on 21st February?