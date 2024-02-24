trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724590
NewsVideos
videoDetails

NHRC recorded statements of Sandeshkhali victim women

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Follow Us
The hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Shahjahan Shaikh, the main accused in the Sandeshkhali case, was heard in the Kolkata High Court. After completion of the hearing, the court has reserved the decision.

All Videos

whoever asks questions today is sent to jail, says Saurabh
Play Icon07:07
whoever asks questions today is sent to jail, says Saurabh
An alliance has been formed between Aam Aadmi Party and Congress
Play Icon06:31
An alliance has been formed between Aam Aadmi Party and Congress
Congress Aap Alliance Breaking: BJP calls AAP-Congress alliance a fraud
Play Icon01:08
Congress Aap Alliance Breaking: BJP calls AAP-Congress alliance a fraud
Kasganj Accident Breaking: 15 people died in a horrific accident in Kasganj
Play Icon01:43
Kasganj Accident Breaking: 15 people died in a horrific accident in Kasganj
Official announcement of Congress-AAP alliance for Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon08:30
Official announcement of Congress-AAP alliance for Lok Sabha elections

Trending Videos

whoever asks questions today is sent to jail, says Saurabh
play icon7:7
whoever asks questions today is sent to jail, says Saurabh
An alliance has been formed between Aam Aadmi Party and Congress
play icon6:31
An alliance has been formed between Aam Aadmi Party and Congress
Congress Aap Alliance Breaking: BJP calls AAP-Congress alliance a fraud
play icon1:8
Congress Aap Alliance Breaking: BJP calls AAP-Congress alliance a fraud
Kasganj Accident Breaking: 15 people died in a horrific accident in Kasganj
play icon1:43
Kasganj Accident Breaking: 15 people died in a horrific accident in Kasganj
Official announcement of Congress-AAP alliance for Lok Sabha elections
play icon8:30
Official announcement of Congress-AAP alliance for Lok Sabha elections