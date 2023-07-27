trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641033
NIA achieves big success, arrests Vikram Brar in Sidhu Moose Wala Case

|Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 08:42 AM IST
Sidhu Moose Wala Case: NIA has achieved great success in the famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Taking major action, NIA has arrested gangster Vikram Brar. Please tell that Vikram Brar had also threatened to kill actor Salman Khan.
