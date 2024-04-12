Advertisement
NIA arrests two accused in Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case

Apr 12, 2024
NIA takes big action in Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case. NIA has arrested two accused in Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case. Both the accused have been arrested from Kolkata. As per latest reports, Shajib had planted IED and Taha had made the whole plan for the blast. Both are part of the ISIS module.

