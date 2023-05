videoDetails

NIA raid in Jammu and Kashmir.

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

Jammu Kashmir NIA Raid: NIA is conducting raids in terror funding in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The raids are underway in Awantipora, Anantnam, Srinagar, Pulwama and Poonch districts. Central security forces are also present along with NIA teams.