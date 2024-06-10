Advertisement
NIA team reaches Reasi to coordinate with local police

Jun 10, 2024
Jammu Kashmir Terrorist Attack Update Reasi: NIA has reached the site of the terrorist attack in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir. After the firing, a bus full of pilgrims fell into a ditch. 9 people have died and 33 people are injured. Another revelation has been made. Neighbors came to Narendra Modi's oath ceremony, but Pakistan was not invited. Now the question is arising whether Pakistan, enraged by this, has carried out a terrorist attack in Reasi?

