NIA to investigate HuT case in Madhya Pradesh, government recommends to MHA

|Updated: May 26, 2023, 02:49 PM IST
Big news has come in the HuT case. Government has recommended NIA to Home Ministry in HuT case in Madhya Pradesh.

