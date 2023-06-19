NewsVideos
Nikhil's parents expressed their grief in an EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Zee News

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
DU Student Stabbed to Death: In the Aryabhatta College murder case of South Campus, Delhi Police has taken major action and arrested two accused. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News, the parents of the deceased Nikhil narrated their ordeal and demanded justice for their son's death.

