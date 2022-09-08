Nirmala Sitharaman explains India’s Russian crude oil import from 2 percent to 13 percent

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 08 said that India’s entire imports had 2 per cent of Russian component and it was ramped up to 12-13 per cent within a couple of months. “I respect the PM for his courage to get it (crude oil) from Russia because they are willing to give on discount. Our entire import had 2 per cent of Russian component, it was ramped up to 12-13 per cent within a couple of months,” said Sitharaman. “Sanctions, sanctions but countries are finding their own way to get that Russian crude, gas... I give credit to the statesmanship of the PM to make sure that we keep our relationship with all countries and yet manage to, till today, get the Russian fuel,” She added.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:10 PM IST

