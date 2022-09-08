NewsVideos

Nirmala Sitharaman explains India’s Russian crude oil import from 2 percent to 13 percent

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 08 said that India’s entire imports had 2 per cent of Russian component and it was ramped up to 12-13 per cent within a couple of months. “I respect the PM for his courage to get it (crude oil) from Russia because they are willing to give on discount. Our entire import had 2 per cent of Russian component, it was ramped up to 12-13 per cent within a couple of months,” said Sitharaman. “Sanctions, sanctions but countries are finding their own way to get that Russian crude, gas... I give credit to the statesmanship of the PM to make sure that we keep our relationship with all countries and yet manage to, till today, get the Russian fuel,” She added.

|Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:10 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 08 said that India’s entire imports had 2 per cent of Russian component and it was ramped up to 12-13 per cent within a couple of months. “I respect the PM for his courage to get it (crude oil) from Russia because they are willing to give on discount. Our entire import had 2 per cent of Russian component, it was ramped up to 12-13 per cent within a couple of months,” said Sitharaman. “Sanctions, sanctions but countries are finding their own way to get that Russian crude, gas... I give credit to the statesmanship of the PM to make sure that we keep our relationship with all countries and yet manage to, till today, get the Russian fuel,” She added.

All Videos

Rajnath Singh extends condolences to Shinzo Abe in 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue
Rajnath Singh extends condolences to Shinzo Abe in 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue
Defunct PACS to be liquidised to make way for new ones: Amit Shah
Defunct PACS to be liquidised to make way for new ones: Amit Shah
Telangana Governor lambasted on KCR govt, says “governor office humiliated”
Telangana Governor lambasted on KCR govt, says “governor office humiliated”
"First in the world" Northamptonshire Police has boosted 8 greener motorbikes
Decoded: Apple's iPhone 14 is being linked up with satellites for emergency messaging
Decoded: Apple's iPhone 14 is being linked up with satellites for emergency messaging

Trending Videos

Rajnath Singh extends condolences to Shinzo Abe in 2nd India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue
Defunct PACS to be liquidised to make way for new ones: Amit Shah
Telangana Governor lambasted on KCR govt, says “governor office humiliated”
"First in the world" Northamptonshire Police has boosted 8 greener motorbikes
Decoded: Apple's iPhone 14 is being linked up with satellites for emergency messaging