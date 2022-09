Nitin Gadkari: 27 Green Express Highways to be made to reduce time and pollution

| Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on September 20 attended 'Climate Goals: Technological Roadmap’ Programme in Delhi.While addressing the event he said, “Huge import of fossil fuel is a really big problem for the country as it creates pollution. Environment is an important pillar of the society. We have decided to make 27 Green Express Highways. We will reduce time and pollution both.”