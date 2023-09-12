trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661342
Nitin Gadkari On Diesel Vehicles Tax Breaking: 10% tax will be imposed on diesel vehicles!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 02:32 PM IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari has proposed an additional 10 per cent GST on purchase of diesel cars. Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari has proposed an additional 10 per cent goods and services tax (GST) on the purchase of diesel cars in India.
