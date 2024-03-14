NewsVideos
Nitish government's cabinet expansion can take place today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Nitish government's cabinet may be expanded today. During cabinet expansion, around 18 ministers can take oath. Know the complete news in detail in this report.

