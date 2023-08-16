trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649773
Nitish Kumar became emotional remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee, paid tribute at Atal Samadhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
Nitish Kumar Delhi Visit: Today is the fifth death anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On this occasion, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached Delhi today and paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee by visiting his samadhi.

