Nitish Kumar becomes National President of JDU

|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
A big update has come related to Bihar Politics. Nitish Kumar has become national president of JDU and its official announcement will be made at 5 pm in the evening today. Earlier, Lalan Singh resigned from his post and gave the reason that he will contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections and will remain busy.

