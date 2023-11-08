videoDetails

Nitish Kumar Breaking: CM Nitish Kumar apologizes for his controversial statement on women

| Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

Nitish Kumar Breaking: After giving controversial statement on women in Bihar Assembly, CM Nitish Kumar from Bihar has given clarification in the matter. Nitish Kumar Said that I apologize for my statement. My words were misinterpreted.. I also thank you for criticizing.. After apologizing in front of the media, Nitish Nitish Kumar apologized in Bihar Assembly. He said that I take back my words...I take back everything I said...Also Nitish has made a statement for Bihar women. He also praised the works of his government.Let us tell you that after giving controversial statement on women in the Assembly, Nitish Kumar was being criticized in the entire country, while the woman The Commission had asked Nitish Kumar to tender an unconditional apology in the matter.