trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713870
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nitish Kumar can dissolve Bihar Assembly

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
Follow Us
A big news has come in regard to Bihar Politics. According to sources, Bihar Assembly may be dissolved. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar can dissolve this assembly. Nitish is also taking legal advice regarding this

All Videos

Tejashwi Yadav stays silent during Bihar Cabinet Meeting
Play Icon1:56
Tejashwi Yadav stays silent during Bihar Cabinet Meeting
CM Yogi Adityanath's Speech On Inaugurate and Lay Foundation Stone of Development Projects in UP
Play Icon1:1
CM Yogi Adityanath's Speech On Inaugurate and Lay Foundation Stone of Development Projects in UP
PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate and Lay Foundation Stone of Development Projects in UP
Play Icon0:41
PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate and Lay Foundation Stone of Development Projects in UP
Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar Joins BJP, Meets Party President JP Nadda in Delhi
Play Icon0:40
 Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar Joins BJP, Meets Party President JP Nadda in Delhi
Road Accident Due To Dense Fog Causes Collision on Purvachal Expressway, One Fatality and Many Injured In Lucknow
Play Icon0:40
Road Accident Due To Dense Fog Causes Collision on Purvachal Expressway, One Fatality and Many Injured In Lucknow

Trending Videos

Tejashwi Yadav stays silent during Bihar Cabinet Meeting
play icon1:56
Tejashwi Yadav stays silent during Bihar Cabinet Meeting
CM Yogi Adityanath's Speech On Inaugurate and Lay Foundation Stone of Development Projects in UP
play icon1:1
CM Yogi Adityanath's Speech On Inaugurate and Lay Foundation Stone of Development Projects in UP
PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate and Lay Foundation Stone of Development Projects in UP
play icon0:41
PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate and Lay Foundation Stone of Development Projects in UP
Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar Joins BJP, Meets Party President JP Nadda in Delhi
play icon0:40
Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar Joins BJP, Meets Party President JP Nadda in Delhi
Road Accident Due To Dense Fog Causes Collision on Purvachal Expressway, One Fatality and Many Injured In Lucknow
play icon0:40
Road Accident Due To Dense Fog Causes Collision on Purvachal Expressway, One Fatality and Many Injured In Lucknow