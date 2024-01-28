trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714747
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nitish Kumar can take oath today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 07:36 AM IST
Follow Us
It has been decided to form a new government of BJP and JDU in Bihar. According to sources, the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will take place between 4 to 5 pm on Sunday.

All Videos

DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
Play Icon32:47
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar Likely to Take Oath on Sunday
Play Icon20:36
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar Likely to Take Oath on Sunday
Taal Thok Ke: Who is responsible for Bihar Political Crisis?
Play Icon32:28
Taal Thok Ke: Who is responsible for Bihar Political Crisis?
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar not to resign today
Play Icon3:37
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar not to resign today
Land For Job Scam: Delhi Court Summons Lalu Yadav's Family
Play Icon2:21
Land For Job Scam: Delhi Court Summons Lalu Yadav's Family

Trending Videos

DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
play icon32:47
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar Likely to Take Oath on Sunday
play icon20:36
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar Likely to Take Oath on Sunday
Taal Thok Ke: Who is responsible for Bihar Political Crisis?
play icon32:28
Taal Thok Ke: Who is responsible for Bihar Political Crisis?
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar not to resign today
play icon3:37
Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar not to resign today
Land For Job Scam: Delhi Court Summons Lalu Yadav's Family
play icon2:21
Land For Job Scam: Delhi Court Summons Lalu Yadav's Family