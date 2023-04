videoDetails

Nitish Kumar meets Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav also present

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 03:48 PM IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former President Rahul Gandhi in Delhi as part of an effort to bring about opposition unity. Nitish Kumar had reached Kharge's house along with Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. During this Rahul Gandhi was already present there.