NITISH KUMAR: Nitish Kumar is angry due to Sonia Gandhi being active and not discussing the blue print

|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
NITISH KUMAR: In the second meeting of the opposition held in Bengaluru, speculations are being made that Nitish Kumar is upset because of not getting preference, it is believed that Nitish Kumar did not attend the press conference of the alliance in Bengaluru. It is believed that Nitish Kumar is angry due to Sonia Gandhi being active and not discussing the blue print.
