trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685958
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nitish Kumar on Sex: Controversy over Nitish Sex Remark

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Nitish Kumar on Sex: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made such a statement in the Bihar Assembly that it has created an uproar. On this statement of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. BJP has raised questions on Nitish Kumar. While some MLAs were seen laughing at his statement, the opposition BJP termed it a 'B-grade' comment and asked the Chief Minister to step down.
Follow Us

All Videos

Nitish Kumar Sex remark: Is Nitish 'out of focus'?
Play Icon8:32
Nitish Kumar Sex remark: Is Nitish 'out of focus'?
Netanyahu floats plan to control Gaza!
Play Icon31:21
Netanyahu floats plan to control Gaza!
Israel Hamas War: Israel bombing on Gaza
Play Icon5:21
Israel Hamas War: Israel bombing on Gaza
India's dangerous plan on Pakistan
Play Icon4:57
India's dangerous plan on Pakistan
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
Play Icon21:18
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?

Trending Videos

Nitish Kumar Sex remark: Is Nitish 'out of focus'?
play icon8:32
Nitish Kumar Sex remark: Is Nitish 'out of focus'?
Netanyahu floats plan to control Gaza!
play icon31:21
Netanyahu floats plan to control Gaza!
Israel Hamas War: Israel bombing on Gaza
play icon5:21
Israel Hamas War: Israel bombing on Gaza
India's dangerous plan on Pakistan
play icon4:57
India's dangerous plan on Pakistan
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
play icon21:18
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar on sex,CM Nitish Kumar,Nitish kumar news,nitish kumar speech on sex,nitish kumar sex,nitish kumar on sex education,sex education speech by nitish kumar,nitish kumar video,nitish kumar viral speech,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar latest news,nitish kumar speech latest,nitish kumar on boys,nitish kumar today speech,nitish kumar population control,Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar sex video,nitish kumar sex controversy,