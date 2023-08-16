trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649645
Nitish Kumar to meet CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi today

Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
Nitish Kumar Delhi Visit: Today is the fifth death anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On this occasion, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will reach Delhi today and will always pay obeisance at Atal Bihari Vajpayee's samadhi. Apart from this, he will also meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

