trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685892
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nitish Kumar took a U turn from his statement!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 08:54 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had given controversial remarks, after which politics became heated. Due to this, National Commission for Women has issued a notice to CM Nitish Kumar.
Follow Us

All Videos

World Cup 2023: Gill And Siraj Tops ICC Ranking, Becomes No.1; Babar Azam Slopes Down To No.2
Play Icon2:13
World Cup 2023: Gill And Siraj Tops ICC Ranking, Becomes No.1; Babar Azam Slopes Down To No.2
BJP Leaders Launched Scathing Attack On Nitish Kumar For Derogatory Remarks On Birth Control
Play Icon3:17
BJP Leaders Launched Scathing Attack On Nitish Kumar For Derogatory Remarks On Birth Control
'Banners, Placards For Not Getting Payments' Foreign Medical Graduates Hold Strike | Kerala
Play Icon1:2
'Banners, Placards For Not Getting Payments' Foreign Medical Graduates Hold Strike | Kerala
Play Icon2:0
"Inappropriate," Owaisi Reacts Nitish Kumar’s Derogatory Remarks On Women And Birth Control
PM Modi on Nitish Kumar 'sex education' speech
Play Icon10:8
PM Modi on Nitish Kumar 'sex education' speech

Trending Videos

World Cup 2023: Gill And Siraj Tops ICC Ranking, Becomes No.1; Babar Azam Slopes Down To No.2
play icon2:13
World Cup 2023: Gill And Siraj Tops ICC Ranking, Becomes No.1; Babar Azam Slopes Down To No.2
BJP Leaders Launched Scathing Attack On Nitish Kumar For Derogatory Remarks On Birth Control
play icon3:17
BJP Leaders Launched Scathing Attack On Nitish Kumar For Derogatory Remarks On Birth Control
'Banners, Placards For Not Getting Payments' Foreign Medical Graduates Hold Strike | Kerala
play icon1:2
'Banners, Placards For Not Getting Payments' Foreign Medical Graduates Hold Strike | Kerala
play icon2:0
"Inappropriate," Owaisi Reacts Nitish Kumar’s Derogatory Remarks On Women And Birth Control
PM Modi on Nitish Kumar 'sex education' speech
play icon10:8
PM Modi on Nitish Kumar 'sex education' speech
nitish kumar speech,Nitish Kumar,pm modi on nitish kumar,PM Modi news,PM Modi,nitish kumar viral speech,nitish kumar speech latest,sex education speech by nitish kumar,nitish kumar on sex,CM Nitish Kumar,Nitish kumar news,nitish kumar sex,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar on sex education,nitish kumar video,lalu yadav nitish kumar,nitish kumar latest news,nitish kumar on boys,Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,tejashwi yadav on nitish kumar,