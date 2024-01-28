trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714759
Nitish Kumar will meet the Governor today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 08:14 AM IST
Big news is coming from Bihar quoting sources. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought an appointment with the Governor this morning itself. This means that Nitish can meet the Governor and submit his resignation.

