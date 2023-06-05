NewsVideos
Nitish's 'dream project' collapsed in a few seconds

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
Bihar Bridge Collapse: A bridge under construction on the Ganga river collapsed in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Sunday. The total cost of this bridge being built over the river Ganges was Rs 1750 crores, which fell into the water as soon as it was seen.

