No Confidence Motion: राहुल गांधी छोड़िए...! PM Modi ने तो Amit Shah का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
No confidence motion of I.N.D.I.A fell in front of Modi! During the discussion on the no-confidence motion, PM Narendra Modi attacked the Congress government keeping his point on Manipur as well. PM Modi said that atrocities were committed against mothers and sisters in Manipur, which is inexcusable.

PM Modi Parliament Speech LIVE: People have repeatedly declared NO CONFIDENCE towards Congress
play icon8:35
PM Modi Parliament Speech LIVE: People have repeatedly declared NO CONFIDENCE towards Congress
PM Modi LIVE: 'North East is a piece of my heart'
play icon9:25
PM Modi LIVE: 'North East is a piece of my heart'
BAAT PATE KI LIVE: Modi's advice to the opposition on Manipur
play icon18:59
BAAT PATE KI LIVE: Modi's advice to the opposition on Manipur
I.N.D.I.A trapped in Modi's Chakravyuh
play icon9:3
I.N.D.I.A trapped in Modi's Chakravyuh
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended
play icon3:1
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suspended

