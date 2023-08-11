trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647465
NewsVideos
videoDetails

No Confidence Motion Update: Opposition will remember Modi's speech on no confidence motion!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 12:58 AM IST
For the last several days, in the case of Manipur, 'Modi did not come', 'Why Modi did not come', 'When will Modi come', 'When will Modi speak', 'Why is Modi not speaking'...the opposition is saying these things. The leaders got their throats sore. In the debate on the no-confidence motion, for almost three days continuously, the opposition leaders were chanting Modi-Modi-Modi. Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi came. Let's assume that Modi did not come today, there was a storm in the House..

All Videos

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Location: Chandrayaan sent new pictures, showed the shocking view of the earth
play icon0:45
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Location: Chandrayaan sent new pictures, showed the shocking view of the earth
Kasam Samvidhan Ki Live: Congress spokesperson made a big disclosure on Seema Haider-NDA connection!
play icon9:59
Kasam Samvidhan Ki Live: Congress spokesperson made a big disclosure on Seema Haider-NDA connection!
No Confidence Motion Update: The history of Congress which PM Modi called 'stolen'
play icon4:13
No Confidence Motion Update: The history of Congress which PM Modi called 'stolen'
DNA No Confidence Motion LIVE Update: Mann Ki Baat on the no confidence motion of the common man
play icon2:24
DNA No Confidence Motion LIVE Update: Mann Ki Baat on the no confidence motion of the common man
No Confidence Motion Update: PM Modi's sarcasm on opposition I.N.D.I.A.
play icon9:3
No Confidence Motion Update: PM Modi's sarcasm on opposition I.N.D.I.A.

Trending Videos

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Location: Chandrayaan sent new pictures, showed the shocking view of the earth
play icon0:45
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Location: Chandrayaan sent new pictures, showed the shocking view of the earth
Kasam Samvidhan Ki Live: Congress spokesperson made a big disclosure on Seema Haider-NDA connection!
play icon9:59
Kasam Samvidhan Ki Live: Congress spokesperson made a big disclosure on Seema Haider-NDA connection!
No Confidence Motion Update: The history of Congress which PM Modi called 'stolen'
play icon4:13
No Confidence Motion Update: The history of Congress which PM Modi called 'stolen'
DNA No Confidence Motion LIVE Update: Mann Ki Baat on the no confidence motion of the common man
play icon2:24
DNA No Confidence Motion LIVE Update: Mann Ki Baat on the no confidence motion of the common man
No Confidence Motion Update: PM Modi's sarcasm on opposition I.N.D.I.A.
play icon9:3
No Confidence Motion Update: PM Modi's sarcasm on opposition I.N.D.I.A.
DNA,no confidence motion,no confidence motion in parliament,PM Modi,no confidence motion against pm modi,no confidence motion in lok sabha,opposition no confidence motion,pm modi on no confidence motion,lok sabha no confidence motion,no confidence motion lok sabha,no confidence motion live,no confidence motion against nda,pm modi speech on no confidence motion,pm modi no confidence motion,Motion of no confidence,PM Modi Live,dna with saurabh raj jain,