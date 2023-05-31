NewsVideos
videoDetails

No heatwave at Delhi's primary weather station for first time since 2014

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
Historically, may is the hottest month in Delhi. On the contrary, May this year just recorded a mean maximum temperature of 39.5°C. Watch the full video...

All Videos

PM Modi Offers Prayers At Brahma Temple In Rajasthan's Ajmer
1:6
PM Modi Offers Prayers At Brahma Temple In Rajasthan's Ajmer
PM Modi Slams Opposition On Not Attending The New Parliament Inauguration
4:18
PM Modi Slams Opposition On Not Attending The New Parliament Inauguration
PM Modi lashed out at Congress
17:25
PM Modi lashed out at Congress
PM Modi In Ajmer: 'I will tell from where Modi gets the money'
12:54
PM Modi In Ajmer: 'I will tell from where Modi gets the money'
Experts, Top AI CEOs warn the 'risk of extinction' from AI. How is it dangerous for humanity?
1:51
Experts, Top AI CEOs warn the 'risk of extinction' from AI. How is it dangerous for humanity?

Trending Videos

1:6
PM Modi Offers Prayers At Brahma Temple In Rajasthan's Ajmer
4:18
PM Modi Slams Opposition On Not Attending The New Parliament Inauguration
17:25
PM Modi lashed out at Congress
12:54
PM Modi In Ajmer: 'I will tell from where Modi gets the money'
1:51
Experts, Top AI CEOs warn the 'risk of extinction' from AI. How is it dangerous for humanity?