videoDetails

No ID proof required to exchange 2000 notes

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 08:02 AM IST

2000 Notes News: Regarding 2000 notes, SBI's notice has come out, in which it has been said that only 10 notes will be changed at a time and there is no need to show any identity card up to 20 thousand.