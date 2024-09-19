Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2795387https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/no-nrc-no-aadhaar-assam-cm-himanta-biswa-releases-qr-code-2795387.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'No NRC, no Aadhaar': Assam CM Himanta Biswa releases QR code

|Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
In view of the problem in making Aadhar card in Assam, the central government has taken a big step. The center has unlocked the biometrics of more than nine lakh people. After this, it will be easy for people to make their Aadhar card. Recently, the Assam government had made it mandatory to have NCR number for Aadhar card. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has given information about unlocking the biometrics. At the same time, the Assam government has also issued a QR code, which will answer questions related to citizenship.

All Videos

SP MLA Zahid Baig's son arrested in Servant Murder Case
Play Icon00:49
SP MLA Zahid Baig's son arrested in Servant Murder Case
Huge revelation on conspiracy to derail trail in Ghazipur
Play Icon01:26
Huge revelation on conspiracy to derail trail in Ghazipur
People to get relief from expensive internet
Play Icon02:58
People to get relief from expensive internet
More than 80 houses of Dalit community burnt in Bihar's Nawada
Play Icon02:14
More than 80 houses of Dalit community burnt in Bihar's Nawada
Case registered against unknown people for waving Palestinian flag in Bahraich
Play Icon00:50
Case registered against unknown people for waving Palestinian flag in Bahraich

Trending Videos

SP MLA Zahid Baig's son arrested in Servant Murder Case
play icon0:49
SP MLA Zahid Baig's son arrested in Servant Murder Case
Huge revelation on conspiracy to derail trail in Ghazipur
play icon1:26
Huge revelation on conspiracy to derail trail in Ghazipur
People to get relief from expensive internet
play icon2:58
People to get relief from expensive internet
More than 80 houses of Dalit community burnt in Bihar's Nawada
play icon2:14
More than 80 houses of Dalit community burnt in Bihar's Nawada
Case registered against unknown people for waving Palestinian flag in Bahraich
play icon0:50
Case registered against unknown people for waving Palestinian flag in Bahraich