'No NRC, no Aadhaar': Assam CM Himanta Biswa releases QR code

| Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

In view of the problem in making Aadhar card in Assam, the central government has taken a big step. The center has unlocked the biometrics of more than nine lakh people. After this, it will be easy for people to make their Aadhar card. Recently, the Assam government had made it mandatory to have NCR number for Aadhar card. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has given information about unlocking the biometrics. At the same time, the Assam government has also issued a QR code, which will answer questions related to citizenship.