No permission to travel, Hindu organizations are adamant, now Rakesh Tikait has threatened!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
Hindu organization has announced to take out Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra on August 28 in Nuh, Haryana. But the Nuh administration is trying its best to stop it. The administration has not given permission to take out the procession.
