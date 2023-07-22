trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638752
No state honours for former Kerala CM Ommen Chandy as per his last wish

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Chandy’s family informed the state government about his last wish that his funeral should be held without any state honours. The government, in turn, accepted it with full respect.
