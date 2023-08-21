trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651487
Nobody knows when and how a Bill passes these days, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
On the birth anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, 25th Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award was organised at Delhi’s Jawahar Bhawan on August 20. Former India President Hamid Ansari, Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge also attended the event. Congress Chief Kharge, during his address targeted the Central government saying nobody gets to know when and how a Bill passes these days.
