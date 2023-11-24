trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691725
Noida Jail witnesses extortion case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Extortion Case has been witnessed in Noida jail. After which the DM of Noida has ordered an investigation. As per reports, Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate has taken cognizance of the news of jail inmates calling for money from their family members and has ordered an investigation. DM of Noida has said that the investigation will be conducted on the basis of whatever evidence is found in the investigation.
