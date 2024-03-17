NewsVideos
Noida Police arrested Elvish Yadav

Sonam|Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
Noida Police has arrested YouTuber Elvish Yadav. YouTuber and winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, Elvish Yadav, is accused of supplying snake venom in rave parties.

