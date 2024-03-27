Advertisement
Noida Viral Video: Girl Fined Heavily By Noida Traffic Police For Posing Like Titanic On Scooter During Holi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
A Noida woman's Holi celebration took a dangerous turn when her attempt at a Titanic-inspired stunt went awry, resulting in a mishap. Videos of the incident, filmed in Sector 78, circulated on social media and caught the attention of Noida Police. As a consequence, she now faces a hefty fine of Rs 33,000, underlining the importance of caution during festive festivities.

