Noida Woman's VIRAL VIDEO: Horrific Account Of Brutal Assault On Road, Sparks Online Debate

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
In Noida, a couple riding bikes was brutally attacked by a group of young people over a minor parking dispute. According to Rakesh Kumar, the fight started when their motorcycle accidentally hit a parked car near his food court in Sector 2. The incident quickly turned violent, with Kumar and his wife being assaulted by the car owner and his associates. The video of the incident has circulated on social media, sparking outrage and calls for justice.

