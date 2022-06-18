NewsVideos

North Korea goes alert over outbreak of an unidentified disease amid COVID wave

The East Asian country of North Korea reported the outbreak of an unknown intestinal epidemic, while it is already facing dire food shortages and coronavirus infections. The outbreak was in the hermit kingdom's critical agricultural region.

|Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 01:30 AM IST
