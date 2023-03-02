NewsVideos
videoDetails

Northeast Elections 2023: BJP takes a head start in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura

|Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 09:07 AM IST
Stage set for counting of votes in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura. BJP seems to take a lead in the start. Counting of the votes are underway.

All Videos

Gurugram property dealer arrested for stealing flower pots set up for G20 event
Gurugram property dealer arrested for stealing flower pots set up for G20 event
Know how this year's election has been changed from previous years
7:58
Know how this year's election has been changed from previous years
Election 2023 Video: Vote Counting to begin in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland in a while
6:38
Election 2023 Video: Vote Counting to begin in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland in a while
Election 2023 Video: Know about preparations before vote counting
11:57
Election 2023 Video: Know about preparations before vote counting
Student Immigration: UK is offering 2,400 work visas | India | Study abroad | Visa | Rishi Sunak
Student Immigration: UK is offering 2,400 work visas | India | Study abroad | Visa | Rishi Sunak

Trending Videos

Gurugram property dealer arrested for stealing flower pots set up for G20 event
7:58
Know how this year's election has been changed from previous years
6:38
Election 2023 Video: Vote Counting to begin in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland in a while
11:57
Election 2023 Video: Know about preparations before vote counting
Student Immigration: UK is offering 2,400 work visas | India | Study abroad | Visa | Rishi Sunak
election 2023 videos,