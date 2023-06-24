NewsVideos
"Not A Single Muslim In Modi's Cabinet": AIMIM Chief Owaisi Takes Jibe On PM Narendra Modi

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, The Prime Minister of India raised questions for the first time in 9 years and in that question and answer he said that there should be no discrimination in India.

