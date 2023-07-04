trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630402
‘Not going to surrender’: Shivanand Tiwari on Tejashwi Yadav named in CBI Chargesheet

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
Talking about Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s name in CBI’s Chargesheet in the alleged land-for-job scam case, Rashtriya Janata Dal Vice President Shivanand Tiwari on July 03 said that it was certain that such action would be taken by the BJP. He alleged that wherever there are non-BJP governments, such actions are taken.
