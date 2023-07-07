trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632336
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Not just printing press but temple to crores of people…” PM Modi on Gita Press

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Gita Press and said that it is not just a printing press but a temple to crores of people. Furthermore, he added that the press' name also has Gita and the work also has Gita.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

‘Retired 3 years ago but…’: MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday celebrated with ‘tallest cutout for a cricketer’
play icon2:20
‘Retired 3 years ago but…’: MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday celebrated with ‘tallest cutout for a cricketer’
JDU Spokesperson- 'PM said - The One Who Gets Scared Cannot Be Modi, so even Nirav Modi is not afraid'
play icon7:8
JDU Spokesperson- 'PM said - The One Who Gets Scared Cannot Be Modi, so even Nirav Modi is not afraid'
PM Modi reached Gorakhpur railway station, flagged off Vande Bharat
play icon7:25
PM Modi reached Gorakhpur railway station, flagged off Vande Bharat
Congress spokesperson said - Why should Rahul Gandhi apologize?
play icon9:7
Congress spokesperson said - Why should Rahul Gandhi apologize?
Breaking: BJP announced election in-charges of 4 states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh
play icon3:4
Breaking: BJP announced election in-charges of 4 states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

‘Retired 3 years ago but…’: MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday celebrated with ‘tallest cutout for a cricketer’
play icon2:20
‘Retired 3 years ago but…’: MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday celebrated with ‘tallest cutout for a cricketer’
JDU Spokesperson- 'PM said - The One Who Gets Scared Cannot Be Modi, so even Nirav Modi is not afraid'
play icon7:8
JDU Spokesperson- 'PM said - The One Who Gets Scared Cannot Be Modi, so even Nirav Modi is not afraid'
PM Modi reached Gorakhpur railway station, flagged off Vande Bharat
play icon7:25
PM Modi reached Gorakhpur railway station, flagged off Vande Bharat
Congress spokesperson said - Why should Rahul Gandhi apologize?
play icon9:7
Congress spokesperson said - Why should Rahul Gandhi apologize?
Breaking: BJP announced election in-charges of 4 states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh
play icon3:4
Breaking: BJP announced election in-charges of 4 states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh