Note for Vote Case: 'No Exemption In Bribery', Supreme Courts Major Decision

|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
Supreme Court on Note for Vote Case: Today the Supreme Court has given a big decision on the case of 'Note for Vote'. In which case will be filed against the MLA-MP for giving speech or voting in the House by taking money, they will not get legal immunity. What else has the Supreme Court said, watch this report...

